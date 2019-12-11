Eskom will work to restore network stability by end of March: Ramaphosa

FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari, in Pretoria, South Africa, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Troubled South African power utility Eskom will work to restore network stability by the end of March, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday, after the country’s most severe power blackouts in more than a decade this week.

The cuts, which have disrupted the supply of electricity to businesses and households across South Africa, dealt a further blow to an economy already teetering on the brink of recession.