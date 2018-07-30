Eskom workers picket some South African power stations

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Workers at some of South African state-owned utility Eskom’s power stations are demonstrating over wages, but supply has not been disrupted, spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Monday.

A spate of controlled blackouts was triggered in June following worker-led protests after the cash-strapped utility, which provides virtually all of South Africa’s power, said it could not afford pay increases.

“There have been some incidents but it has not disrupted our services at the moment,” said Phasiwe, who did not name the power stations affected or say how many workers were protesting.

Last month workers downed tools in what Eskom had said was an “illegal protest action” after unions were angered by Eskom’s initial refusal to offer pay rises for this year.

“The workers are very angry because Eskom will not agree to pay annual bonuses and they want their bonuses,” a union source said.

Cutting costs at state companies is a priority for President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the labor dispute at Eskom will test his administration’s commitment to reforms aimed at putting a sluggish economy on a sustained growth path.

Eskom is regularly cited as a threat to South Africa’s credit rating because it has more than 220 billion rand ($16.6 billion) of government-guaranteed debt.