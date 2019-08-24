South Africa to publish Eskom plans in next few weeks: government

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando, Soweto township, South Africa March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African government in the next few weeks will publish a paper outlining how it plans to put troubled state power utility Eskom on a path to long-term stability, the Department of Public Enterprises said on Saturday.

“The paper will reflect the urgent work that is taking place to identify options to resolve the debt challenge, the process for restructuring Eskom and importantly, to ensure a just transition,” the department said in a statement.