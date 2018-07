JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Monday it was in discussions with the government to look at the cash-strapped firm’s headcount in effort to boost productivity.

Electricity pylons are seen along the cooling tower of the defunct Orlando Power Station in Soweto, South Africa, June 28, 2018. Picture taken June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

“These are discussions we are having with our shareholder,” said Chief Executive Officer Phakamani Hadebe, during the state-owned company’s results presentation on Monday when it reported a loss of 2.3 billion rand ($171 million).