South Africa's NUM to seek members' approval on latest Eskom wage offer

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will seek a mandate from its members to seal a wage agreement with struggling state-run power firm Eskom, a union source said on Friday.

Although Eskom is on a cost-cutting drive as it tries to emerge from a financial crisis, it caved in to union demands for higher pay after protesting workers forced some of its generating units to be switched off, leading to power outages in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

The Solidarity union said on Thursday it had accepted a salary increase of 7.5 percent this year and 7 percent next year and the year after, plus an inflation-linked increase in housing allowances and a one-off cash payment of 5,000 rand ($370).

A draft agreement seen by Reuters showed workers in the NUM would be offered a 10,000-rand one-off payment to satisfy their demands for annual bonuses.

Members are expected to respond by Wednesday, the source said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) also said it would take Eskom’s latest wage offer to its members for approval.

“We’ve arranged different meetings at different plants all over the country over the next few days to discuss the proposal in detail with our members,” NUMSA said in a statement.

“We will be meeting with Eskom again on Wednesday, Aug. 8, with a response.”