Namibia suspends meat imports from South Africa over foot and mouth disease

FILE PHOTO: A man carries meat to a butcher's shop in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia has suspended meat imports from South Africa due to the outbreak of the highly contagious foot and mouth disease, state broadcaster, NBC, said on Wednesday.

The disease, which causes lesions and lameness in cattle and sheep, was detected in a northern district of Limpopo province, South Africa’s agriculture department announced this week.

Quoting acting Chief Veterinary Officer Albertina Shilongo, NBC said the suspension would take immediate effect.

Foot and mouth disease does not affect people but poses a threat to cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, goats and sheep.