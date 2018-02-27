South Africa's auditor industry regulator refers ex-KPMG employee to disciplinary hearing

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) has referred a former KPMG employee to a disciplinary hearing following an investigation of work carried out for Linkway Trading, a project management firm owned by friends of former President Jacob Zuma.

“The disciplinary advisory committee resolved that the registered auditor must be referred to a disciplinary hearing,” said Bernard Agulhas, IRBA chief executive, in response to questions.

Linkway Trading was a project management company in the Gupta-owned Oakbay Group. The Gupta brothers have been accused of using their links with Zuma to get lucrative tenders and influence cabinet appointment.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.

KPMG has previously refuted allegations that it was involved in, or condoned, any alleged money laundering activities linked to Linkway Trading.

(This story was corrected to show regulator referred former KPMG employee not KPMG to a disciplinary hearing.)