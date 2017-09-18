South Africa tax agency wants parliament to probe KPMG

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s revenue service will ask parliament to investigate global auditor KPMG for its “immoral conduct” in releasing details of a confidential report it produced for the tax agency, commissioner Tom Moyane said on Monday.

The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

KPMG cleared out its South African leadership en masse on Friday after damning findings from an internal investigation into work done for businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma.

Moyane said SARS had cut all ties with KPMG.