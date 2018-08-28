South Africa's ANC withdraws land expropriation bill passed in 2016

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday an expropriation bill passed by parliament in 2016 enabling the state to make compulsory purchases of land to redress racial disparities in land ownership has been withdrawn.

A 'No entry sign' is seen at an entrance of a farm outside Witbank, Mpumalanga province, South Africa July 13, 2018. Picture taken July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The bill — which had not been signed into law — was withdrawn to allow an ongoing process that could lead to the changing of the constitution to pave way for expropriation of land without compensation, the party said.