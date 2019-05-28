South African deputy president to be sworn in as lawmaker after delay

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures next to his deputy David Mabuza as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget speech at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s deputy president, David Mabuza, will be sworn in as a lawmaker for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Pretoria on Tuesday, the party said, after he requested a postponement last Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday Mabuza had wanted to address allegations that he had brought the ANC into disrepute as he “believes that the ANC should advance the electoral mandate in an environment of public trust.”