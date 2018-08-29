FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 29, 2018 / 3:25 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

South African mall reopens after evacuation due to bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African police found no explosive device at the Mall of Africa after the shopping center’s management received a bomb threat earlier, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Police searched and nothing was found and it was handed to the management,” said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The mall’s management confirmed in a statement that trading had resumed at the shopping complex.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.