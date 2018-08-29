South African police evacuate mall over bomb threat

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Shoppers were evacuated from the Mall of Africa, one of the largest malls in South Africa, set in middle-class suburbia between Johannesburg and Pretoria, as police searched for a bomb after receiving a threat, an officer said on Wednesday.

The management at Sandton City, one of the biggest malls in the financial district of Sandton located in Johannesburg, also said it too had received a bomb threat but no explosive device was found after a search. Shopping had resumed at the mall.