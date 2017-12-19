FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 2:28 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa says party's "Top Six" combines different views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - New ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the “Top Six” of South Africa’s ruling party comprised politicians from different sides of its ideological divides and he expected the party to emerge from this week’s leadership conference stronger.

Analysts have warned that the party’s top decision-making group could fail to agree on policy, with three politicians apiece drawn from the Ramaphosa camp and that of his rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“The leadership that has been chosen is a unity leadership,” Ramaphosa told reporters at the conference. “It’s a leadership that combines different views and approaches that were prevalent in the conference prior to the election.”

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.