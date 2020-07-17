Deaths in South African mines fall to 51, lowest in a century, says Minerals Council

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The death toll in South Africa’s mines was 51 in 2019, down from 81 the previous year and the lowest since records began a century ago, the Minerals Council, which represents miners, said on Friday.

“In 2019, the mining industry recorded the lowest number of fatalities since record-keeping began more than a century ago,” the council’s chief executive, Roger Baxter, said.

A poor safety record in South African mines, which have some of the deepest in the world, has been a concern for investors.