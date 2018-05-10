FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 10, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

One dead after attackers slit throats of worshippers at South Africa mosque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - One person was killed at a mosque near Durban in South Africa when three people armed with guns and knives attacked worshippers, slitting the throats of three people before fleeing, an emergency service official said on Thursday.

“One of the three has just died on his way to hospital. The other two are in critical condition,” said Prem Balram, a spokesman for Reaction Unit SA who was first on the scene. The motive of the attack was not clear, he said.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.