FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
38 minutes ago
Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe turns herself into South African police: TV
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
China
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
Technology
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 38 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe turns herself into South African police: TV

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a rally of his ruling ZANU (PF) in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2017.Philimon Bulawayo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, handed herself in to South African police on Tuesday after reports she had assaulted a woman in Johannesburg's up-market Sandton district over the weekend, eNCA television said.

South African police minister Fikile Mbalula earlier told reporters that he expected to get a report from investigators on Tuesday and that 52-year-old Grace, a possible successor to her husband, Zimbabwe's 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe, could be arrested.

A Zimbabwean intelligence source said Grace was traveling on a normal passport. "She was here on business," the source told Reuters.

Related Coverage

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.