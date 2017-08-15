Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe turns herself into South African police: TV

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, handed herself in to South African police on Tuesday after reports she had assaulted a woman in Johannesburg's up-market Sandton district over the weekend, eNCA television said.

South African police minister Fikile Mbalula earlier told reporters that he expected to get a report from investigators on Tuesday and that 52-year-old Grace, a possible successor to her husband, Zimbabwe's 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe, could be arrested.

A Zimbabwean intelligence source said Grace was traveling on a normal passport. "She was here on business," the source told Reuters.