South African police still negotiating with Grace Mugabe to surrender to authorities: source
#World News
August 15, 2017 / 2:26 PM / in 2 months

South African police still negotiating with Grace Mugabe to surrender to authorities: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African police are still negotiating with Grace Mugabe’s legal team to get the wife of the Zimbabwean president to hand herself in to authorities and appear in court over allegations that she assaulted a woman in Johannesburg over the weekend, a senior police source said.

“The negotiations for her to hand herself in are still going on. We are at a point where we cannot effect an arrest yet,” the source said.

South African police minister Fikile Mbalula said earlier that Grace, who is married to President Robert Mugabe, had handed herself in to police and would appear in court.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

