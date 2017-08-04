South Africa's Pistorius back in prison after spending night in hospital

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves court after appearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, June 14, 2016.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Oscar Pistorius, the South African Paralympic gold medalist serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend, is back in prison after spending a night hospital, a prison service spokesman said on Friday.

Pistorius was taken to hospital on Thursday after falling ill and was kept at the medical facility overnight for observation.

"Oscar has been discharged and is back in prison," correctional services department spokesman Logan Maistry said.

Prison officials have not disclosed details about Pistorius's illness, but local media reports said he suffered chest pains and prison staff suspected a heart attack.

Last August, Pistorius denied trying to kill himself after he was treated in hospital for wrist injuries.

The athlete was sentenced to six years in prison in July last year after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.