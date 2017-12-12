FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oscar Pistorius suffers bruise in prison fight
December 12, 2017 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oscar Pistorius suffers bruise in prison fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Jailed South African track star Oscar Pistorius suffered a bruise in a fight with another inmate over the use of a phone in prison where he is serving a sentence for murdering his girlfriend, a prison spokesman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Fellow prisoners were angered by a long phone call he made and it led to a fight, local media reported.

“Oscar sustained a minor bruise. It was so minor it didn’t need any form of treatment,” said Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesman at the Department of Correctional Services. He said authorities were investigating last Wednesday’s incident.

Pistorius is serving 13 years and five months after the Supreme Court last month more than doubled his sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

Pistorius won six Paralympic gold medals and was known as the “Blade Runner” for his use of carbon-fiber prosthetics.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

