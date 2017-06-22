FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's ANC says will defeat Zuma no-confidence motion in parliament
June 22, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's ANC says will defeat Zuma no-confidence motion in parliament

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma waves as he arrives to address the National Youth Day commemoration, under the theme "The Year of OR Tambo: Advancing Youth Economic Empowerment", in Ventersdorp, South Africa June 16, 2017.Siphiwe Sibeko

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress rallied behind embattled president Jacob Zuma on Thursday after the highest court in the country ruled a secret no-confidence ballot could be called by the speaker of parliament against the president.

"We have unqualified and unequivocal confidence in the ANC caucus not to vote in support of a motion to remove the President," the ANC's parliamentary office said in a statement.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

