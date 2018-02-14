Zuma's behavior threatens state security: South Africa's ANC

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Wednesday that President Jacob Zuma’s “unreasonable, irrational and reckless” behavior was a threat to state security and a danger to society.

The ANC made the comments about Zuma in amendments to a no-confidence vote tabled by an opposition party and due to be heard on Thursday.

Zuma said earlier on Wednesday that the ANC, which has called for him to step down, had not told him what he had done wrong.