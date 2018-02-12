FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 9:59 PM / in 15 hours

South Africa's ANC gives Zuma 48 hours to resign: state broadcaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) gave President Jacob Zuma 48 hours to resign as head of state on Monday after an eight-hour meeting of the party’s top leadership, the SABC state broadcaster said.

Party leader Cyril Ramaphosa’s motorcade left the marathon national executive meeting and headed to the Union Buildings in central Pretoria where Zuma’s offices are located to deliver the message in person, the broadcaster said, citing sources.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

