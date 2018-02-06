FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 7:24 PM / in 20 hours

South Africa's ANC postpones key meeting called to discuss Zuma future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) party has postponed until the weekend of Feb. 17 a meeting of the National Executive Committee that had been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss President Jacob Zuma’s future, spokesman Pule Mabe said.

The ANC had called a special meeting of its decision-making executive committee for Wednesday in Cape Town, at which analysts had said some members of the party could call for Zuma to resign.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and James Macharia; Editing by Richard Balmforth

