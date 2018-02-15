FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 15, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

South African police arrest eight in influence-peddling probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s elite Hawks police unit has arrested eight people so far in its investigations into high-level influence-peddling centering around the Indian-born Gupta family, wealthy friends of ousted president Jacob Zuma, a statement said.

Two other suspects were still at large in South Africa, it said, while another three - two of whom were described as “of Indian nativity” - were outside the country. Police were asking for assistance in executing the arrest warrants, it added.

Zuma and the three Gupta brothers have denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.