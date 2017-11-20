FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hanover buys Bell Pottinger's Middle East business
November 20, 2017 / 2:14 PM / in an hour

Hanover buys Bell Pottinger's Middle East business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bell Pottinger’s Middle East business has been sold to a subsidiary of London-headquartered public relations firm Hanover Group, the new owner said in a statement on Monday.

The value of the acquisition by Hanover Middle East was not disclosed.

Bell Pottinger’s British arm collapsed in September after the global public relations agency’s clients deserted it over a racially-charged political campaign it ran in South Africa.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens

