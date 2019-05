South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts during the announcement of the new cabinet in Pretoria, South Africa May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa retained Tito Mboweni as finance minister and David Mabuza as deputy president on Wednesday as he appointed a new, smaller cabinet.

Ramaphosa was inaugurated at the weekend, two weeks after his ruling African National Congress saw its majority cut in national elections.

Ramaphosa said the cabinet will have 28 ministers, down from 36.