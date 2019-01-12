South Africa's ANC says job creation, growth should influence monetary policy

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress believes the central bank should take into account goals like job creation and boosting economic growth alongside its current focus on price stability, the ANC said in its 2019 election manifesto.

“The ANC believes that the South African Reserve Bank must pursue a flexible monetary policy regime, aligned with the objectives of the second phase of transition,” the manifesto document said.

“Without sacrificing price stability, monetary policy must take into account other objectives such as employment creation and economic growth,” the ANC added.