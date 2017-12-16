FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2017 / 6:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa to increase spending on higher education: Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa will raise subsidies to universities to 1 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years from nearly 0.7 percent at present as recommended by a commission on higher education funding, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

“As a result of this substantial increase in subsidy to universities, there will be no tuition fee increment for students from households earning up to 600,000 rand a year during the 2018 academic year,” Zuma said in a statement.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Paul Tait

