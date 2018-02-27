FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 27, 2018 / 5:25 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

South Africa's new finance minister Nene to meet credit rating agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s newly appointed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Tuesday after being sworn into office that his department has lined up meeting with rating agencies.

Speaking to Reuters minutes after being sworn in parliament, Nene said it was too early say if South Africa will be downgraded by Moodys, which rates the country a notch above junk, and is due to make decision at the end of March.

“There are meetings already lined up with the ratings agencies, because after the budget there is a program to do just that,” Nene told Reuters in the president’s office in parliament on Tuesday.

“It is too early to say,” Nene said in response to a question as to whether he thought Moody’s would downgrade South Africa’s credit rating.

Reporting by Alex Winning; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.