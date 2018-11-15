World News
November 15, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

South Africa's former home affairs minister resigns from parliament

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Malusi Gigaba speaks to members of the media at Parliament before the State of the Nation Address by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has quit as a member of parliament following his resignation from the government after the High Court found he had lied under oath, parliament said on Thursday.

Gigaba resigned as minister on Tuesday in a case involving efforts to set up an immigration facility for wealthy VIPs at an airport.

The speaker of parliament, Baleka Mbete, received a letter from Gigaba informing her of his resignation, parliament said in a statement without providing further detail.

Last month, South Africa’s anti-graft watchdog said Gigaba should be disciplined for lying about the wealthy Oppenheimer family’s attempt to open the private immigration facility.

Gigaba, who was finance minister in 2017-2018, has denied any wrongdoing. Last month he apologized over a private sex video that was leaked.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.