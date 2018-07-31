FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 8:40 PM / in 39 minutes

South Africa's ANC to amend constitution to allow land expropriation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the ruling African National Congress will push ahead with plans to amend the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks after his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street, London, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

“The ANC will through the parliamentary process finalize the proposed amendment to the constitution that outlines more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be effected,” Ramaphosa said in a recorded address to the nation.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

