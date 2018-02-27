FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa says land reform urgent, to negotiate mining charter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that land reform needed to be attended to “immediately” and the government was starting talks with the mining sector over a new version of an industry charter.

“I can say now that this matter needs to be attended to immediately, with the greatest of urgency,” Ramaphosa told traditional leaders on the land issue at a meeting in parliament after he made changes to his cabinet on Monday night.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

