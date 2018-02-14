No Gupta family member arrested in South Africa police raids: lawyer

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Three people were arrested after armed police raided the luxury home of the Gupta family, friends of embattled South African president Jacob Zuma, but none of them were the Gupta brothers implicated in an anti-corruption investigation, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

“The media has got it wrong. None of the Gupta brothers have been arrested. I can’t tell you who has been arrested,” the lawyer representing the family told Reuters.