South Africa's Zuma agrees to continue giving evidence at corruption inquiry

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African president Jacob Zuma agreed to continue giving evidence at a corruption inquiry on Friday, withdrawing an earlier refusal to do so after his lawyers reached an agreement with lawyers for the inquiry.

Zuma had threatened to pull out of the inquiry because he said he was being questioned unfairly.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is overseeing the inquiry, said an agreement had been reached whereby Zuma would provide written statements on areas of interest for the inquiry’s legal team and would then return to the inquiry at a later stage.