December 5, 2017 / 1:35 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. law firm probes South Africa Naspers over contract with TV station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. law firm, Pomerantz LLP, said on Tuesday it has launched an investigation into whether South Africa’s Naspers and its directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful businesses practices.

The investigation is being carried out on behalf of shareholders in Naspers following last week’s announcement that its satellite pay-TV unit had launched its own internal probe into whether improper payments were made to ANN7, a news channel owned by the Gupta family until August this year.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

