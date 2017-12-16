South Africa's ANC says party officials barred by courts will not vote at conference

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s African National Congress said on Saturday its executive committee had decided that ANC officials barred by courts from attending its leadership conference this weekend would not take part in voting.

“We had a special (committee meeting), which was urgent, to deal with the three court cases that were given yesterday. All the structures that were nullified will not be voting delegates at conference,” ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe told reporters.

“We don’t want to contaminate the conference... They will not vote on any matter.”

Courts ruled that senior officials in two provinces seen as backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for party leader had been illegally elected and therefore could not attend, sparking a rally in the rand with investors betting that the decision favored her rival, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.