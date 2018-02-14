South Africa's ANC will back no-confidence vote in Zuma on Thursday

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) will support a motion of no-confidence brought by an opposition party against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday if Zuma does not resign, the ANC’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Wednesday.

The party’s chief whip Jackson Mthembu added that the ANC hoped to elect party leader Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the country on Thursday, after the no-confidence vote, or on Friday.