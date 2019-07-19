World News
July 19, 2019 / 1:52 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa says finding he misled parliament 'deficient' in fact and in law

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday the anti-corruption watchdog’s finding that he deliberately misled parliament about donations to his party election campaign was “unfortunate” and “deficient both factually and in law”.

“It is unfortunate, however, that from a cursory reading of the final report, it seems that the President’s response to the Section 7(9) notice has not been given due consideration,” Ramaphosa said in a statement published by the presidency.

The ruling released by the Public Protector on Friday said Ramaphosa had effectively lied to parliament about a 500,000 rand ($35,900) donation he received for his 2017 election campaign for the leadership of the ruling African National Congress.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Catherine Evans

