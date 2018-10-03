FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

South Africa's Zuma tried to strike nuclear power deal with Putin in 2015: finance minister

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene told a corruption inquiry on Wednesday that former president Jacob Zuma pressured him to agree to a massive nuclear power deal with Russia to be presented to President Vladimir Putin in 2015.

FILE PHOTO: Former South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to his supporters after his court appearance in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

Zuma wanted to present the nuclear deal to Putin at the summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies in the Russian city of Ufa, Nene told the inquiry in Johannesburg.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Joe Brock

