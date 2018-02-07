South Africa's Ramaphosa says in direct discussions with Zuma over transition

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s African National Congress party leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday he is holding direct talks with President Jacob Zuma over a transition and matters relating to Zuma’s position as president of the country.

Zuma, in power since 2009 and beset by corruption allegations, has been in a weakened position since Deputy President Ramaphosa replaced him as ANC leader in December. Ramaphosa has talked of a transition of power since he took over as leader of the ANC.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said he and Zuma hoped to conclude their discussions and report back to country “in coming days”, adding the process was an opportunity to conclude the matter without causing discord or division in the country.