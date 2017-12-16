FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2017 / 4:18 PM / in 3 hours

Zuma says South Africa's free higher education to be done in a fiscally sustainable manner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s government plan to offer free higher education for students from poor and working class households will be implemented in a “fiscally sustainable manner”, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

Following a recommendation by a commission on higher education funding, Zuma said the government will increase subsidies to universities to 1 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years from nearly 0.7 percent at present.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia

