April 6, 2018 / 12:13 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

South Africa court adjourns Zuma corruption case to June 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DURBAN, South Africa (Reuters) - The Durban High Court adjourned until June 8 a case in which former South African president Jacob Zuma is accused of corruption in a $2.5 billion arms deal, Judge Themba Sishi said on Friday.

Jacob Zuma, former president of South Africa waves to his supporters on his way to the high court in Durban, South Africa, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Pool

Zuma’s legal team and lawyers for the state agreed to the postponement to give both sides time to prepare their submissions relating to charges against Zuma including fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley

