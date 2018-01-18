Zuma exit not on agenda of South African ruling party meeting: secretary-general

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma’s removal as head of state is not on the agenda of a meeting of top officials from the ruling African National Congress (ANC), the party’s Secretary-General Ace Magashule said on Thursday in televised remarks.

There is widespread speculation that Zuma’s opponents in the ANC’s newly elected 80-member national executive committee will make a fresh push during four days of meetings which begin on Thursday to replace him with new party leader Cyril Ramaphosa.