Leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance Maimane resigns

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The leader of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane resigned as the head of the main opposition party on Wednesday, citing difficulties making the traditionally white liberal party appeal to majority black voters.

Soweto-born Maimane was elected as the leader of the party in 2015, making him the first black person to head the party.

The announcement comes just three days after DA’s Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from the party and as the Johannesburg Mayor effective Nov. 27, following the appointment of former DA leader Helen Zille as the party’s federal chairperson at the weekend.