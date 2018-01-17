FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 8:47 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

South African commission says pursing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG, McKinsey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s companies registry office said on Wednesday it is pursuing criminal complaints against SAP (SAPG.DE), KPMG and McKinsey on suspicion that business they conducted with friends of President Jacob Zuma contravened the companies act.

    The complaints were submitted to South African police in November and December last year and the matter is ongoing, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) said in emailed response to questions.

    Reporting by Ed Stoddard; writing by Joe Brock; editing by Jason Neely

