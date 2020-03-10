South African court clears Ramaphosa of misleading parliament, money-laundering

FILE PHOTO: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s High Court on Tuesday cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of lying to parliament about the source of donations to his 2017 campaign to lead the ruling party, setting aside a potentially damaging report by an anti-graft watchdog.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane alleged in July that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled parliament about the 500,000 rand ($32,500) donation for his campaign to succeed Jacob Zuma as head of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).