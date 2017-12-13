South African court orders Zuma to pay costs for challenging watchdog

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s High Court ordered President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday to pay legal costs for trying to avoid a demand from the anti-corruption watchdog for an official inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in his government.

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma gestures during the last day of the six-day meeting of the African National Congress 5th National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto, South Africa, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

“He is ordered to personally pay the costs,” High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said. The court is due to rule later on whether Zuma is legally compelled by the Public Protector to set up the inquiry.