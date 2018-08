JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled the appointment of chief prosecutor Shaun Abrahams was “constitutionally invalid”, upholding a decision by a lower court that found he had been improperly appointed by former president Jacob Zuma.

Abrahams was appealing an earlier High Court judgment that ruled that the removal of his predecessor, Mxolisi Nxasana, was unlawful and that his own appointment be revoked.