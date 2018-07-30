Eskom workers down tools at several South Africa power stations: union source

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Workers at several power stations operated by South Africa’s Eskom have downed tools after an impasse over wages, a union source told Reuters on Monday.

Cash-strapped Eskom, which provides virtually all of South Africa’s power, angered unions in June when it said it could not afford pay increases. That triggered protests which led to a spate of controlled blackouts in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

The company is currently locked in wage negotiations with the unions.