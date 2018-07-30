FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
July 30, 2018 / 6:38 AM / in 2 hours

Eskom workers down tools at several South Africa power stations: union source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Workers at several power stations operated by South Africa’s Eskom have downed tools after an impasse over wages, a union source told Reuters on Monday.

Cash-strapped Eskom, which provides virtually all of South Africa’s power, angered unions in June when it said it could not afford pay increases. That triggered protests which led to a spate of controlled blackouts in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

The company is currently locked in wage negotiations with the unions.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.