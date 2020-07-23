Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Astron Energy, majority owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion this month that killed two workers.

The early morning explosion and fire on July 2 at South Africa’s third biggest crude oil refinery also injured seven workers before the plant was shut down just as it had been restarting after an extended maintenance programme.

“It is too early to determine when the refinery will be able to resume full operations but we continue to import products to ensure no interruption to supply,” said a company spokeswoman.

Two employees hospitalised following the accident have been discharged and are recovering at home, Astron said on Thursday.

“The investigation into the incident is well under way, with an external lead and combined team of internal and external subject matter experts,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.